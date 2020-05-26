Heavy Rains Cause Flooded Streets in South Florida

South Florida streets flooded Tuesday following several days of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued flash flood warnings in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties that were set to last into the night.

Tuesday morning started off sunny after nearly constant rains over the Memorial Day weekend. But showers returned Tuesday afternoon causing major streets to flood and slowing traffic throughout the region.

In Hialeah, fire crews responded to several vehicles trapped in water on Okeechobee Road. No one was injured on scene.

#HFD crews responded to an incident involving cars that were trapped due to the rain on Okeechobee Road. Fire personnel assisted those who needed to get out of their vehicles and no injuries were reported on scene. ⚠️Please avoid the roadways due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/0YbKVZUS53 — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) May 27, 2020

Record rainfall hit Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach over the holiday weekend, NWS posted on Twitter. West Palm Beach received 6.20 inches of rain, and Fort Lauderdale had 6.13 inches.

The three-day rainfall record for Miami wasn't broken, but the area did receive 7.43 inches, NWS said.