Heavy traffic expected during Trump's visit in Doral for 2025 GOP retreat

After spending the first week of his second term in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump hit the road to visit several states, and will soon touch down in Florida.

President Trump on Saturday is flying into Miami from Las Vegas, where he focused on wanting to eliminate taxes on tips.

He will be in town for the 2025 GOP retreat, which will take place at Trump Doral.

Due to the president's visit, several road closures will be in effect and drivers could expect to see heavy traffic.

The City of Doral announced the following intersections that will be affected from 8:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of NW 36th Street

Between NW 79th Avenue and NW 87th Avenue

The three-day retreat is expected to touch on topics like the border, energy and tax plans.

During the first trip of his second term, President Trump visited North Carolina and California to get a first-hand look at hurricane recovery efforts and wildfire damage.

Before taking office, Trump was critical of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Now, he appears to be determined to make changes to the emergency relief agency.

"FEMA is going to be a whole big discussion very shortly because I'd rather see the states take care of their own problems," Trump said on Fox News.

On Friday, the president signed a new batch of executive orders, including starting the declassification process for files related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

“A lot of people are waiting for this for this, a long, for years,” Trump said.

The president's team now has 15 days to present a plan for the complete release of records on JFK and 45 days for records on RFK and King.

On Thursday, he sent a warning to the World Economic Forum.

"If you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff," Trump said.

The White House is now targeting Feb. 1 to implement the long-promised tariffs on products companies bring in from countries like Mexico, Canada and China, which may hit hard for American consumers who could soon see a surge in prices.

The administration said its promised crackdown on illegal immigration is underway.

As 1,500 troops head to the U.S.-Mexico border, ICE agents were seen arresting migrants with criminal records in Boston.

But the president's immigration agenda has hit its first roadblock

A federal judge temporarily blocked an executive order ending the right to U.S. citizenship at birth for the children of undocumented immigrants. A right guaranteed by the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

"I'm really happy to see the judge express that same viewpoint that in four decades, he had never seen something so obviously unconstitutional," said Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown.

It's a setback for the Trump agenda that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.