Gov. DeSantis to provide update on Helene aftermath

Governor DeSantis is holding a news conference in Steinhatchee on Monday morning, to provide an update on Helene's aftermath.

The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida.

Hurricane Helene roared ashore late Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph (225 kph) winds. A weakened Helene quickly moved through Georgia, then soaked the Carolinas and Tennessee with torrential rains that flooded creeks and rivers and strained dams.

Gov. DeSantis announced before the event on Monday, that power has been restored for 2.32 million customers in Florida, while 87,000 are waiting for restoration.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The news conference is set to begin at 10:15.