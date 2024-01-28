Here are 5 sculptures you don't want to miss from the Art of the Brick LEGO exhibit in Miami

If you were a kid who grew up playing with LEGOs, prepare to be amazed.

A larger-than-life exhibit by contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya arrived in Miami for a limited time and features more than 150 sculptures made with millions of LEGO bricks.

A former lawyer in New York City, Sawaya said he would often unwind after work by creating LEGO sculptures.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The result was a culmination of iconic pieces that range from a replica of Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' to prehistoric creations like a 20-foot T-Rex skeleton.

Here are five sculptures from The Art of the Brick exhibit you don't want to miss:

David of Michelangelo

Sawaya's collection includes many sculptures alongside re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces.

One of the most notable was a recreation of Michelangelo’s David made entirely of LEGO bricks.

Through a celebration of creativity, Sawaya transforms LEGO bricks into timeless works of art.

Credit: The Art of the Brick

Sawaya’s iconic "Yellow" sculpture

Sawaya’s iconic "Yellow" sculpture invites you to release the "artist within" is a life-size representation of a man pulling his chest apart with 11,014 yellow LEGO bricks flowing from the cavity.

This piece has garnered global acclaim and is instantly recognizable.

Credit: The Art of the Brick

20-foot-long “Tyrannosaurus Rex” skeleton

One of the most notable creations you will see at the exhibit is a 20-foot-long Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton made entirely from LEGOs.

According to the Art of the Brick organizers, this piece took more than 80,000 LEGO bricks to complete.

Credit: The Art of the Brick

LEGO brick-infused photography

Sawaya also collaborated with famed Miami Beach photographer Dean West for a dazzling display of art and photography.

By merging bricks and photography, Sawaya brings a fresh and innovative perspective to LEGO art through a mesmerizing multimedia collection.

Credit: The Art of the Brick

Nathan Saway’s “Flip Flops”

Through his work, Saways blends pop art and surrealism to create a new dimension in contemporary art.

With his LEGO sandals, he pushes the boundaries of traditional artistic expression and adds a bit of whimsy that is sure to impress LEGO lovers everywhere.

Credit: The Art of the Brick

The exhibit will be at the Olympia Theater located at 174 E Flagler Street in Miami from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until March 31st.

Visitors of all ages are welcome, but kids under the age of four will receive free entry.

Tickets start at $15.90 for kids over four and $22.90 for adults.

For more information on this one-of-a-kind exhibit, click here.

To buy tickets, click here.