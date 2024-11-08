Here's how much Palm Beach County spends on security measures for Trump

Heightened security measures remain around President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

As Trump prepares to make his way back to the White House, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are preparing to ramp up security measures.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says that security is already at the presidential level, but there will be some changes surrounding Trump International Golf Club.

“Around the golf course when he’s playing golf, it's going to be a lot tighter than it was before,” Bradshaw said.

But making sure the president is safe from threats doesn’t come without high costs. The sheriff says his office spends nearly $200,000 a day on deputies and security measures.

According to a letter addressed to lawmakers from the Town of Palm Beach mayor, since July, the town has spent close to $3,600 a day on safety measures.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spent nearly $43,000 from January to September taking part in presidential motorcades.

PBSO says they are also preparing for world leaders that may be visiting the area and that they are currently working with Congress to receive funding for the president-elect's security