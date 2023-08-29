Here's how South Florida will be impacted by Hurricane Idalia

While Hurricane Idalia strengthens and passes in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, only minor impacts are expected in South Florida.

In the Lower Keys, where a tropical storm watch remained in effect Tuesday and included Key West, gusty winds will remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday. The strongest gusts will come in association with passing rain bands, sending wind gusts up to 45 mph.

🚨8/29 11 AM #Idalia Update:

- No change in warnings/advisories at this time

- Water level rise now being observed in Naples and the coastal Collier coast

- Idalia continues to strengthen and now has maximum winds of 85 mph



Keep up with the latest: https://t.co/oqWoXVddoN pic.twitter.com/i18Pr0GdHf — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 29, 2023

Within any passing rain band, an isolated tornado is possible across South Florida and the Keys, though this possibilty will remain quite low as Idalia passes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Passing downpours are possible in metro South Florida through Thursday as a generally breezy and humid pattern takes shape.

A heat advisory was also in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade through Tuesday evening.

Similar to the Keys, passing downpours will present the opportunity for gusty winds up to 35 mph.

Localized flooding may occur with the heaviest rainfall with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible over the next two days.

NBC6 Expected storm surge for South Florida from Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 29, 2023.

Marine impacts are expected around South Florida where a small craft advisory remained in effect until Thursday morning.

Gusty winds and choppy seas will continue to prove dangerous to boaters for the next few days.

Safe boating conditions are expected to return in time for the Labor Day weekend.