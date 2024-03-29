Easter

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in South Florida

By Monica Galarza

If you are looking to pick up some last-minute items at Publix or Costco for your Easter festivities, you may have to pick them up on Saturday.

For Christians, Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This year, Easter falls on March 31 and while some stores will remain open, others will be closing their doors to observe the holiday.

Here is what is open and closed on Easter Sunday in South Florida

What’s open on Easter Sunday?

  • 7-Eleven
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club 
  • CVS 
  • Dollar General 
  • Dollar Tree 
  • Family Dollar
  • Fresh Market
  • Sprouts
  • Trader Joe’s 
  • Walgreens 
  • Walmart 
  • Whole Foods 

Certain locations, however, may close for the holiday or have different hours than usual. Check with individual stores to confirm their hours.

What’s closed on Easter Sunday?

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target

Most nationwide food chains are expected to be open on Easter, but may have reduced hours, so check your local stores.

