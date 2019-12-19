Dentist Who Was Shot Outside of Hialeah Office Dies

A dentist who was shot outside of her office in Hialeah last month has died.

The Hialeah Police Department confirmed Thursday that Carmen Ramirez died one month after the shooting.

Hector Ledesma and Ralph Benjamin plead not guilty last week to charges of premeditated murder, which are expected to be upgraded to murder.

On November 19, police say the two men shot Ramirez as she walked up the stairs to her practice on East 41st Street. She was struck in the face, neck and chest.

Detectives believe the men came to Hialeah to try to kill Ramirez because she was a victim of identity theft in Orlando and was going to testify against Ledesma's brother, who is accused of taking over $40,000 from her dental practice.

Ledesma and Benjamin were arrested days later at Miami International Airport as they allegedly tried to flee to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Police said they were seen in surveillance footage moments before the shooting.