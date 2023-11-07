Hialeah election: Councilwoman wins reelection but another loses in surprise result

One Hialeah city council member easily won reelection while another lost in a surprising race Tuesday.

In Group 1, Councilwoman Monica Perez won reelection over Elias D. Montes de Oca with more than 63% of the vote.

Perez, a teacher, won the seat in 2019 and serves as the council president. Montes de Oca works for a paralegal firm that specializes in immigration.

In Group 4, Councilwoman Vivian Casáls-Muñoz had been looking to be reelected but lost to Angelica Pacheco, early returns showed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade election results showed Pacheco with a lead of just under 400 votes out of around 8,350 cast, with all precincts reporting.

Casáls-Muñoz, a longtime politician, first served on the city council in 2006 and operates a real estate title company.

Pacheco is a nurse and small business owner who previously ran for the city council but lost in a runoff.