Hialeah High students and staff surprise their star football player on World Kindness Day

Hialeah High School senior Travis Delaney did not see this day coming.

When he walked into his school gym Monday morning, his classmates were waiting for him along with school administrators and his mom.

They surprised the senior with some special awards for the kindness he spreads daily. What made it extra special was the recognition came on World Kindness Day. The international observance is marked on November 13.

"I was shocked," Delaney said. "It's a blessing and an honor to just be...announced and noticed."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The starting Thoroughbred quarterback plays both football and baseball.

His peers and teachers have taken notice of Delaney's conduct on and off the field.

"I am ecstatic to be able to recognize a student like Travis," said Hialeah principal Ignacio Rodriguez. "Travis is a fierce competitor on the field. He's a model student in the classroom, he is a teacher's dream."

Delaney has a reputation for letting people know he cares about them.

The 18-year-old is known for his kindness to the special-needs students in charge of washing his football team's uniforms. Delaney makes sure they know they're appreciated.

"You letting people know that they matter and that you care about them, that could make their day," he explained. No big deal for him.

Now, he's taking home free Miami Dolphins tickets and a check to deliver to his favorite charity.

It's all thanks to an organization known as Buddy's Helpers.

"I hope that I'm setting a good example for other students to do the same thing that I'm doing," Delaney said. "Being nice, being kind, we need more of that in the world."