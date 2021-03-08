Hialeah Launches Rental Assistance Program for Residents Impacted by Pandemic

Residents in the city of Hialeah still being affected by the COVID pandemic, including those who lost their jobs or can not pay rent, will be able to apply for the city's Rental Assistance Program.

Starting Monday, the city will begin handing out $7 million in federal funds to help those facing possible eviction from their homes.

The program comes as the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire on March 31st.

"We're not sure if the moratorium will be extended," Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said. "That's why it's important to start the application process now and be covered."

The program's funds can be used to cover rent and utility costs.

For an application, visit Hialeah City Hall or the JFK Library at 190 West 49th Street. You can also download it by clicking here.