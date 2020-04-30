Hialeah Man Accused of Skipping Quarantine After NY Trip, Threatening Person Who Reported Him

A Hialeah man accused of not going into self-quarantine after returning from New York pulled a gun on someone who reported him to the department of health, police said.

Santiago Paulino, 63, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated assault with a firearm charges, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Paulino had recently returned from New York and didn't self-quarantine. In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered anyone arriving in the state from certain areas including New York to self-quarantine for 14 days in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A person who knows Paulino filed a report with the Florida Department of Health against Paulino.

After the report was filed, Paulino found the person who filed it sitting in a car with another person and approached them, the report said. Paulino pulled a gun out of his waistband, pointed it at the two people, and said he weas going to kill them, the report said.

The victims, in fear for their lives, fled the scene, the report said.

Paulino was later arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held Thursday on $4,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.