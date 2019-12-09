Hialeah Man Arrested For Trying to Lure Children

A Hialeah man has been arrested for attempting to lure two children while they grabbed items from a parent's car.

Francisco Gomez, 54, was charged with soliciting lewd acts from a child under 16 years of age and was being held without bond Monday.

According to police, it was close to 9 p.m. on Sunday night when a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were retrieving items from a parent's car outside their home in Hialeah.

Gomez was walking down the sidewalk when he allegedly saw the children, stopped and began calling them over, touching and caressing his genital area as he did so, according to the arrest report.

Both the victims refused Gomez's advances, after which he crossed the street and kept calling them towards him, continuing to touch himself, according to the report.

The children ran away in fear and contacted an adult who called the police and detained Gomez until police arrived.

He was arrested and transported, and the state attorney office was contacted. Attorney information wasn't available.