Hialeah Murder Suspect Accused of Taking Video of Victim's Bloody Body

A Hialeah man is facing a murder charge after police said he sent video of his alleged victim's bloodied body to someone.

Willy Yo Betancourt, 26, was arrested Monday on a first-degree murder charge, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the investigation began after Hialeah Police received a call of a dead man at a home at 420 West 53rd Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Willy Yo Betancourt

When officers arrived they found the victim on the floor of a bedroom with a black garbage bag over the top portion of his body, with two spent bullet casings nearby, the report said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said Betancourt was quickly identified as a person of interest and found a short time later.

Betancourt told detectives he'd been involved in an argument with the victim, and the victim armed himself with a knife, the report said.

Detectives obtained a photo, voice messages and a video Betancourt sent to another person.

The photo showed the victim lying on a bed sleeping with no visible blood, and the video showed the victim on the bed bleeding from the head, the report said.

The report didn't say what was on the voice messages but said after Betancourt reviewed them, he confessed to shooting the victim.

Betancourt was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.