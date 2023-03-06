Person Found Dead Inside Hialeah Home: Police

Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Hialeah home Monday.

Officers were investigating for hours in the area of West 53rd Street and Fourth Lane.

Police haven't revealed the victim's manner of death, identity, gender or age.

When officers responded to the home, saw a man leave the house, running. He was later caught and questioned.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police haven't revealed whether he was involved in the homicide.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.