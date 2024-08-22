Attorneys for Derek Rosa request transfer to juvenile center again for better schooling

The 13-year-old who confessed to killing his mother in Hialeah is once again hoping to be transferred from adult jail to the juvenile detention center.

Last year, a judge denied Derek Rosa's transfer request, but now his attorneys hope that the decision is reconsidered.

Defense attorneys claim Rosa – whose records show is autistic and has ADHD – is not getting the education he needs in the adult facility. His attorneys believe the juvenile detention center will do a better job with schooling.

The teen is mostly in solitary confinement at the jail. Records obtained by NBC6 showed that in March, he was only out of his cell for about 119 hours, and only five of those hours were for educational purposes.

A judge said on Wednesday said he’s not thrilled with the time he’s spending inside the cell but said corrections checks on the teen every 10 minutes.

Before a judge rules on the potential transfer, he wants jail officials to respond with how they could address Rosa's needs.

According to police, Rosa stabbed his 39-year-old mother, Irina Garcia, over 40 times back on Oct. 12.

NBC6 obtained the police interrogation video that shows Derek Rosa confessing to killing his mother back in October.