High School Senior Dies in SW Miami-Dade Shooting Earlier This Week

According to Miami-Dade Police, two people went to a home off Southwest 270th Street and 121st Avenue on Tuesday to buy some shoes

Students at a high school in Miami-Dade are mourning the death of a senior set to graduate in the coming weeks.

TERRA Environmental Research Institute in Kendall confirmed the death of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020, in a shooting that took place earlier this week in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two people went to a home off Southwest 270th Street and 121st Avenue on Tuesday to buy some shoes. They met with a group of people at the home, where a male victim said an altercation began and shots were fired.

Both Camps and the male victim were shot and eventually rushed to the Jackson South Hospital, where Camps was admitted in critical condition and later died, the school announced Wednesday.

Officials have not released any additional details on the shooting, including whether Camps and the male victim were victims of a robbery.

