Hit and Run Crash, Shooting Under Investigation in Miami

Police are investigating who was behind the wheel of a car that crashed in the city of Miami early Saturday morning after opening fire.

The chase allegedly started near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue before someone inside the white Dodge Charger began opening fire near the 1600 block of NE Miami Court.

Miami Police were eventually able to stop the car around 5:30 a.m., which had crashed near downtown Miami, but the driver had fled the scene and was later detained.

No injuries were reported.