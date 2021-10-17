Hollywood Condo Residents To Be Evacuated Because of Sewage Backup

Some residents of a Hollywood Beach apartment complex have to evacuate their condos after city officials were made aware of a sewer problem that was causing backups in several units.

The residents of 15 units at The Waterway at Hollywood Beach Condominium, located a 2200 S. Ocean Drive have until 9:00 a.m. Monday to remove their personal belongings.

The city of Hollywood was informed of an ongoing issue underneath the building with its sewer pipeline Thursday. City building officials inspected the sewage system and according to a statement from the city, the line was sinking, "causing a two-foot bend in the pipe which in turn is causing solid waste and wastewater to back up into several of the building units on the ground floor."

The water supply was then cut off for the impacted units and repairs are expected to last 3-4 weeks, according to the city of Hollywood.

The statement also said repairs are underway to maintain sanitary conditions for other residents.