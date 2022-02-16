Hollywood Considering Beach Ban on Skates, Wide Bicycles, Tents

Hollywood could soon ban roller skating and roller blading, bicycles with more than two wheels and tents and other canopies at the beach as well as cut down the hours people can access the sand as part of a new ordinance.

City commissioners will be considering the ordinance at a meeting Wednesday.

The ordinance would close the sandy part of the beach to the public from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily to "increase the safety and

security of the beach by deterring nighttime trespassing and other criminal activity."

The ordinance also cites pedestrian safety on the Broadwalk as the reason for prohibiting roller skating, roller blading and wider bicycles.

An increase in beach visitors has led to an increase in tents, also creating a safety hazard, the ordinance claims.

"Tents and canopies pose a public safety hazard, especially during

peak times and locations, as they block access to and visibility of the water’s edge which can lead to delays in first responder response time or the inability to quickly spot an imminent danger," the ordinance reads.

