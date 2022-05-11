Hollywood Man Attacked Girlfriend, Set Her Home on Fire: Police

A 22-year-old Hollywood man is behind bars after being accused of setting fire to his girlfriend’s home last week.

Authorities said Oscar Amadeus Millan flew into a rage when he saw a text to a man on his girlfriend’s phone. She tried to call 911 but Millan grabbed and smashed her phone, police said.

According to an arrest report, Millan slapped her face, hit her repeatedly, choked her, and tried to suffocate her with a pillow on the bed. She kicked him off, but he blocked the bedroom door and wouldn’t let her leave. She later told police she almost passed out twice.

Broward Sheriff's Office

One of four other people in the home banged on the bedroom door when they heard the commotion and the girlfriend got away, the report said.

Everyone left the house and called 911 as Millan was smashing items inside and threatening to burn down the house, the report stated.

Police arrived about 4:30 p.m. on May 5 to find smoke coming from a bedroom and Millan refusing to come out. When he eventually surrendered, he told police to call the fire department, they said.

A couple of police officers went inside to check for other residents and they rescued one person who had gone back into the house.

The other officer put out the fire with an extinguisher from his patrol car. One of the officers needed hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.

While in the back seat of the patrol car at the police station in Hollywood, Millan slipped out of his restraints and started damaging the interior of the car, the report said.

He tore off the door panel and ripped off an LED light and cable that he threw toward an officer.

The officer punched Millan in the face once and Millan kicked at the officer’s thighs. Millan calmed down after the officer pepper sprayed him, the report said.

Millan is facing a dozen charges including arson, false imprisonment, battery and resisting arrest with violence.

He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $64,000, records show.

The names of the girlfriend, the other residents and the address of the home were redacted from the police report.