Hollywood middle school teacher arrested for ‘inappropriate contact' with student

Felicia Sharonda Smith, a teacher at Driftwood Middle School, was arrested on charges of lewdand lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious battery, Hollywood Police officials said Thursday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teacher at a middle school in Hollywood was arrested after police said she had "inappropriate contact" with a student.

Felicia Sharonda Smith, a teacher at Driftwood Middle School, was arrested on charges of lewdand lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious battery, Hollywood Police officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Felicia Sharonda Smith

Police said they were made aware Wednesday of inappropriate contact between the student and the 39-year-old Smith.

Smith admitted she and the student developed a maternal relationship at the beginning of the year and then admitted to kissing the student on school grounds, police said.

The student told officers she was also forced to inappropriately touch Smith, officials said.

Smith was booked into jail, where she was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said they're working with the Broward School Board as the investigation continues.

