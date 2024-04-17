Hollywood

Hollywood Police arrest ‘bank jugging' suspect, searching for vehicle that fled

"Bank jugging" involves suspects who stake out banks, look for people who had made cash withdrawals then follow them and take the cash

By NBC6

NBC6

Hollywood Police arrested a "bank jugging" suspect and are searching for a car connected to the crimes that fled from officers.

Kendrick Jones, 29, was arrested on a number of traffic violations back on March 26, Hollywood Police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to the release officers were conducting surveillance that was focusing on "bank jugging," in which suspects stake out banks, look for people who had made cash withdrawals then follow them and take the cash.

The officers spotted Jones sitting in a vehicle in a bank parking lot for an extended period of time, watching patrons as they entered and left the bank, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officers stopped Jones as he left and found a number of items inside the car consistent with "bank jugging," including a black ski mask, gloves, and a glass window punch.

Police said officers have been conducting more undercover operations and surveillance at local banks.

They're also searching for a possible vehicle involved in "bank jugging" that fled from officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Local

Education 18 mins ago

Broward school board agrees to pay charters in $80 million debt dilemma

2024 paris olympics 2 hours ago

Heat's Bam Adebayo officially announced as Team USA member at Paris Olympics

The vehicle is a 2016-2020 dark gray Mercedes GLA 200. Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us