Hollywood Police arrest ‘bank jugging' suspect, searching for vehicle that fled

Hollywood Police arrested a "bank jugging" suspect and are searching for a car connected to the crimes that fled from officers.

Kendrick Jones, 29, was arrested on a number of traffic violations back on March 26, Hollywood Police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to the release officers were conducting surveillance that was focusing on "bank jugging," in which suspects stake out banks, look for people who had made cash withdrawals then follow them and take the cash.

The officers spotted Jones sitting in a vehicle in a bank parking lot for an extended period of time, watching patrons as they entered and left the bank, police said.

Officers stopped Jones as he left and found a number of items inside the car consistent with "bank jugging," including a black ski mask, gloves, and a glass window punch.

Police said officers have been conducting more undercover operations and surveillance at local banks.

They're also searching for a possible vehicle involved in "bank jugging" that fled from officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle is a 2016-2020 dark gray Mercedes GLA 200. Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.