Hollywood Police Attempting to Identify Woman Found Wandering Late Wednesday

Hollywood Police say the woman was found wandering near Pembroke Road and U.S. 1 around 10:30 p.m.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young woman who was found late Wednesday night.

Hollywood Police say the woman was found wandering near Pembroke Road and U.S. 1 around 10:30 p.m.

The woman is 5'3" tall and appears to be non-verbal. She was found wearing black leggings and an orange top with no shoes on.

If you know her or who her parents or guardians are, please contact the Hollywood Police Department.

