Hollywood police investigate owner after puppy was attacked by another dog, untreated for days

Hollywood Police detectives are investigating a dog owner after his puppy was badly injured in an alleged dog fight, and left untreated for days.

Officers responded to a home along Coolidge Street on Thursday, after neighbors claimed they heard dogs fighting and saw one dog injured, according to Hollywood Police Department's PIO.

Officers reportedly called the dog owner, who was not home at the time. He allegedly told them that he was going to take his puppy to the vet.

During a welfare check-up days later on Saturday, an officer observed that the puppy was still in bad shape and injuries did not appear to be treated, the PIO stated.

Code Enforcement responded and advised the dog needed immediate medical care. The dog was transported to VCA Hollywood for treatment, the PIO continued

The PIO told NBC6 that officers completed an incident report and contacted Code Enforcement to assist will violations. The owner received code violations for failing to provide medical care as well as proof of rabies.

The PIO says Hollywood Police detectives are investigating whether criminal charges will be added, and the City of Hollywood has filed a petition to remove the puppy from the owner's custody -- and transfer it to Paws2Care Coalition Inc., which is seeking donations to cover the vet bills.

A GoFundMe page has been started, identifying the puppy as Hildie, and asking for help in paying for the thousands of dollars owed in emergency care.