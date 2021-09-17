Hollywood Police Investigating Fatal Overnight Car Crash Outside Beauty Salon

Police in Hollywood are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near a local beauty shop Friday.

Officers said the collision happened at the intersection of Pembroke Road and 56th Avenue, just outside the Purple Palace Barber and Beauty Salon. According to the Hollywood Police Department, the black Dodge Charger was heading southbound on 56th Avenue, running through a flashing red light on Washington Street before approaching Pembroke Road.

Before police could initiate a traffic stop, the Dodge Charger continued down 56th Avenue, colliding with a vehicle that was heading westbound on Pembroke Road. The person in the vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The incident happened at midnight Friday, police said. The driver of the Dodge Charger was arrested for driving with a suspended license with knowledge.

Officials have not yet released the victim's identity.

The Hollywood Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the incident to call 954-764-4357 (HELP) or e-mail hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Tips can also be submitted to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.