Home collapses as multiple sinkholes open up in Florida following hurricanes

In the wake of hurricanes Milton and Helene, parts of Florida are dealing with sinkholes including one that caused a house to partially collapse.

The sinkhole that formed in Lakeland swallowed up part of the house including a portion of the garage and caused damage to lawns.

Another sinkhole was reported Sunday at an intersection in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

The intersection of 50th Avenue N, 24th Street North, and Haines Road in Unincorporated St. Petersburg is shut down due to a possible sinkhole forming. Pinellas County Highway Maintenance is responding.



And on Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office warned of a giant sinkhole that opened up in a neighborhood.

Authorities are encouraging residents to stay vigilant and mindful as they assess damage around their homes.