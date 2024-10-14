Florida

Home collapses as multiple sinkholes open up in Florida following hurricanes

The sinkhole that formed in Lakeland swallowed up part of the house including a portion of the garage and caused damage to lawns

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the wake of hurricanes Milton and Helene, parts of Florida are dealing with sinkholes including one that caused a house to partially collapse.

The sinkhole that formed in Lakeland swallowed up part of the house including a portion of the garage and caused damage to lawns.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Another sinkhole was reported Sunday at an intersection in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

And on Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office warned of a giant sinkhole that opened up in a neighborhood.

Authorities are encouraging residents to stay vigilant and mindful as they assess damage around their homes.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us