Home destroyed in massive blaze in Fort Lauderdale

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family in Fort Lauderdale is cleaning up the pieces after a fire broke out and destroyed their home Sunday.

The family spoke to NBC6 and said no one was seriously inured, but part of their home is completely destroyed.

Massive flames and heavy smoke spread through this home on Whale Harbor Lane.

Video captured from the scene shows shattered windows as fire crews tried to bring the blaze under control.

The fire took over the home as the family with small children ran and escaped to safety.

A neighbor's shed with several propane tanks also burned creating a hazmat situation where fire crews were forced to burn off the propane inside four tanks.

A neighbor who ran in, but was overcome by smoke, was rushed to the hospital. Luckily there were no serious injuries.

The family made it out of the home, despite the main gate not opening and crews being forced to slice it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

