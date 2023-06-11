Homestead Police searching for 19-year-old who murdered man in front of his mother, son

Miami-Dade Police is asking for assistance in finding Monico Galban, 19, who is wanted for first-degree murder after shooting a man in front of his mother and one-year-old son.

According to the police, the victim was outside on the front lawn of his house when Galban approached on foot and shot the victim.

“Well yes, it was like two more times, like a machine gun, about 20 or 30 bullets, it was twice and then it was like five or six bullets and one by one,” said Henry Carrillo, a witness who was nearby.

The victim was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where, despite the best medical efforts to save him, succumbed to his injuries days later, per the report.

Detectives’ efforts to locate the subject have been futile and are asking anyone with any information to please contact The MDPD Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).