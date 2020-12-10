Homestead Woman Accused of Sending Nude Photos to 15-Year-Old Boy

A Homestead woman is facing stalking and other charges after police say she sent nude photos to a 15-year-old boy, allegedly telling him she loved him and offering to have sex with him.

Darling Noa, 43, was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16, electronic transmission harmful to children and aggravated stalking of a minor, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the teen said Noa, his best friend's mother, had told him she loved him after giving him a ride home.

He said after that encounter, he began receiving several text and voice messages from Noa. In late November, Noa sent the teen a photo of her breasts exposed, then another of her in her underwear with the caption "Good morning my love," the report said.

Another photo she sent to the teen showed her upper thigh area with the caption "I miss you," and she also sent him several photos of her in see-through lingerie exposing herself, the report said.

"[Noa] communicated to the victim that when she saw him, he provoked her sexual desires," the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

At one point, Noa even sent him a photo of a horse having sex with a person, the report said.

Noa went to the teen's home multiple times, and asked his grandfather to give her the teen's clothing sizes, saying she wanted to buy him clothes, the report said.

Noa also sent the teen a text asking him if he wanted to have sex with her, according to the report.

"In a follow up text [Noa] tells the victim that if he really wants to do it, he needs to let her know so she can give the medicine to her children so that they go to sleep early," the report said.

When the teen went to Noa's home to visit his friend, Noa grabbed his wrist and tried to kiss him on the lips, said he said he was able to break away from her, the report said.

While she was being questioned by police, Noa admitted to investigators that she felt a physical attraction to the teen and admitted to sending the messages to him, the report said.

Noa was booked into jail where she remained held on $17,500 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.