Homicide Detectives Investigating After Man Shot to Death in Broward

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Broward County that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said that when deputies responded, they found an injured man who was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity wasn't released.

Homicide and crime scene detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

No other information was immediately known.

