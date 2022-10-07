Horrific Videos Refute Parkland School Shooter's Fetal Alcohol Claims: State Expert

The jury deciding the fate of the Parkland school gunman watched horrific footage of the shooting Thursday that prosecutors said casts serious doubt on the killer's claim that he's afflicted with the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome.

The videos were played as prosecutors concluded their rebuttal Thursday in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who has already admitted to killing 17 people during the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Robert Denney, a Missouri neuropsychologist testifying for the prosecution, noted how effortlessly the killer moved down the first floor hallway, aiming his rifle to the right and firing the final fatal wound to one victim in one of the videos.

He then quickly moved to a stairwell, killing another person without even breaking stride. Prosecutors said he moved like a professional soldier or SWAT member.

Once on the third floor, the power of his AR-15 rounds created dust and smoke as he emerged and reloaded his magazine in one motion, something the state expert said was so fluid and skillful it shows he did not have the brain damage defense experts claim.

Jurors are deciding whether the 24-year-old gunman, who pleaded guilty a year ago, will be given the death sentence or life in prison.

Cruz’s attorneys have contended throughout the trial that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, causing brain dysfunctions that led to lifelong episodes of bizarre, erratic and sometimes violent conduct that culminated with the shootings. After several attempts that were blocked by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, they were also able to tell jurors Thursday that the shooter believes he was raped and sexually molested numerous times by a neighbor when he was 9.

Denney interviewed and tested the shooter last March over three days — under Florida law, if defense attorneys argue their client has a mental deficiency, prosecutors get to conduct their own examination.

Denney testified earlier that he believes the gunman purposely did poorly on tests in an attempt to mimic severe brain dysfunction. He reiterated his belief Thursday that the shooter does not have fetal alcohol issues, but has antisocial personality disorder — in lay terms, he's a sociopath.

He said the gunman understands reality and can control his actions when it suits him. He said that differentiates antisocial personality disorder from schizophrenia or delusions, where the person acts on false thoughts they can't control.

The jury will be deciding whether he is executed or receives a sentence of life without parole. For Cruz to get the death penalty, the jury must be unanimous.

Assistant prosecutor Jeff Marcus played two videos from Denney's interviews with Cruz. In the first, the shooter describes his torture of animals such as toads and lizards as a child, an issue that has been raised several times.

“I burned, I tortured them, I skinned them alive, I shot them,” the gunman said without emotion. “I would play with their dead bodies or I would eat them.”

In the second video, Denney asks the shooter as he is finishing his second and final day of interviews is there “anything important that I haven't asked you?"

Cruz thought for about 10 seconds and then responded, “Why I chose Valentine's Day.” He then explained.

“Because I thought no one would love me," the gunman said. “I didn't like Valentine's Day and I wanted to ruin it for everyone.” A soft gasp went up from victim's parents and relatives sitting in the courtroom.

“Do you mean for the family members of the kids that were killed?” Denney asked.

“No, for the school,” the shooter replied. The holiday will never be celebrated there again, he said.

Marcus then read off the names of the 17 victims and after each asked Denney if fetal alcohol syndrome could explain why the gunman murdered that person. No, Denney replied 17 times.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Casey Secor, Denney conceded the gunman said in their interviews he has memories of being molested and raped by a neighbor who was three years older. It is an issue the defense has wanted to present several times, but Judge Scherer ruled that the only three people who can corroborate the accusation aren't available. The gunman's adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, died months before the shootings and the alleged rapist and his mother no longer live in the United States and can't be forced to appear as witnesses.

In video clips played for the jury, the gunman told Denney and another expert his mom tried to convince him the molestation never happened, but he is 75% to 80% certain it did. He said the older boy would tell him he could play his video games if he let him molest him.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday. Deliberations would begin on Wednesday.