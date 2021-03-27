Hot, Humid Yet Breezy Temperatures Greet South Florida Ahead of Pending Cold Front

It's a beautiful spring day, so if you were looking to get outside, you're in luck.

Hot and humid weather is locked into South Florida this weekend and for most of the upcoming workweek, but a pretty impressive cold front will arrived and give us a nice treat for the first weekend of April.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot, humid & breezy with highs in the mid 80s and feels-like temps in the lower to mid 90s.

There is only a 10% rain chance for a passing shower.

This weather continues through Thursday. A cold front will bring showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning followed by a refreshing burst on Friday afternoon…highs only in the 70s and what should be a gorgeous weekend.