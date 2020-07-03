Hot Temperatures, Increasing Rain Chances Greet South Florida for July 4th Weekend

Your 4th of July weekend is here and the heat will remain the big story with rain chances creeping up as well across South Florida.

After a rather warm start to the day on Friday, the afternoon looks to be another scorcher. While we don't expect record highs, temperatures will still manage to work into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures above 100.

Rain chances will be in the order of 20-30% with most of the action late into the afternoon and evening.

The 4th of July looks to add a few more storms into the mix, mainly the late afternoon and evening variety with rain chances around 30-40%. Highs will drift a little lower, topping out in the low to mid-90s.

Sunday looks to be the rainiest day this weekend with 40-50% of us seeing wet weather. Highs will be a little cooler too, hitting the low 90s.