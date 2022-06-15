first alert weather

Hot Wednesday Across South Florida With Little Rain Relief to End Work Week

Winds will turn a little more from the south and this will help promote more storm development this weekend and into early next week

South Florida will be feeling the heat to end the work week with hardly any chances of rain relief to cool down the area.

The hot, humid and hazy conditions continue for your Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. The even bigger issue is the humidity.

It's sky high too and the combination of the heat and humidity will make for feels-like temperatures of 105 or so.

The beach looks perfect for cooling off as the light winds keep rip currents in the low risk range. 

Winds will turn a little more from the south and this will help promote more storm development this weekend and into early next week. Rain chances will be on the order of about 30-40%.

The extra rain will knock temperatures back slightly. High will top out in the upper 80s.

