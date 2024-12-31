How a La Niña winter could impact South Florida's next hurricane season

South Florida is transitioning into a La Niña winter as we enter 2025 — which could impact the area in coming months and during hurricane season.

A weak La Niña was anticipated by the peak of the 2024 hurricane season, but we did not end up seeing the transition. So that led to elevated windshear as the area remained in El Niño and El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral for the start of the season.

There was also a lot of heat in all levels of the atmosphere that made the start of the 2024 hurricane season slow. That meant nothing to Hurricane Beryl, which developed in late June and broke records for how strong and how early a storm like this developed.

There was enough fuel that the storms were able to overcome any of the factors that tried to limit the development.

Now, a weak La Niña is expected to continue at least through the winter months before we are forecast to transition back to ENSO and a weak El Niño. This would once again shift the pattern and impact us not only for seasonal forecast but also for the hurricane season next year.

La Niña would mean a warmer and drier winter for Florida. If we remain in ENSO or a weak El Niño, then we would have a wetter than normal winter. If we transition into La Niña and transition back to ENSO in time for hurricane season, which is the current forecast, the wind shear associated with El Niño, would help limit tropical development. But this isn’t the only factor that contributes or hinders storm development.

So, it is still to be seen what happens into next year’s hurricane season. Stay with NBC6 as we guide you through the season.