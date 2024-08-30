How HBCU drumlines drive tradition and culture at Orange Blossom Classic

When you think of college football, the first thing that comes to mind might be touchdowns and packed stadiums. But at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the halftime show often steals the spotlight. The Marching Band performance—specifically, the drumline—takes center stage, embodying a culture that resonates far beyond the football field.

The Orange Blossom Classic returns to South Florida this weekend. For attendees, it’s clear that the celebration is much more than just entertainment. The heartbeat of every HBCU lies within the rhythmic pulse of the drumline. For these institutions, it's not just about the music—it's about a sense of belonging, history, and pride.

"You cannot omit the bands when you talk about HBCUs; they have always been a staple in our community. This tradition goes all the way back to our African heritage, our African roots,” said Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, the Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic.

The Orange Blossom Classic is gearing up for a weekend filled with events leading up to the much-anticipated clash between North Carolina Central and Alabama State at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. But before the teams hit the field, the spotlight will be on the Battle of the Bands—a thrilling showdown where the best marching bands compete for the prestigious Best of Show title.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"So, you know, with HBCU football and HBCU classics, the bands are just as exciting and just as big as what happens on the football field!" Bulluck-Major told NBC 6 News.

The energy and intensity of these performances are unmatched, with young musicians from across the country—and right here at home.

Xavier Joseph, Drum Major at North Miami Senior High School, describes the experience as "pretty nerve-wracking."

"But once you get comfortable, the audience will interact with you," explained Xavier.

Behind each flawless performance lies countless hours of preparation and dedication.

"Practice is very, very intense," Xavier said. "Because we have to practice how we perform. If you practice bad habits, it shows on game day."

Gabriel Guillaume is also a senior band member at North Miami Senior High School and he says being a member of the band has many benefits.

"Band offers scholarships. You can get a full ride scholarship from any HBCU, any PWI, any band college you want," said Gabriel.

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, the Orange Blossom Classic kicks off with a 5K Run/Walk starting at 7 a.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, located at 3000 NW 199th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Later that day, the OBC Battle of the Bands will feature the NCCU Sound Machine and The Mighty Marching Hornets at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event begins at 6 p.m. Don’t miss this celebration of rhythm, culture, and community!