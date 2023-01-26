How to Watch NBC 6 News Live Events on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus & Xumo Play

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around South Florida on the NBC 6 News channel on streaming platforms.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC 6 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How to Watch on Peacock

Here's how to see NBC South Florida News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC South Florida News.

How to Watch on Roku

Here's How To Watch NBC South Florida News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 147 and select Live TV

Now you can watch 24/7 local news coverage from your favorite local station.

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

Here's how to see NBC South Florida News on Samsung TV Plus:

Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide

Scroll to the news channels section and find NBC South Florida News

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC South Florida News on Xumo Play: