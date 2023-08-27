How Tropical Storm Idalia can affect South Florida next week

South Florida won’t have high end impacts. Scattered heavy rain with localized flooding and windy weather, as mentioned, will be the main impacts here.

Gusty wind is expected but the likelihood for tropical storm force wind remains low –Tuesday with windy weather lasting through Thursday.

Sustained south breeze of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph, at times. Off and on downpours will also be likely with outer bands that bring a few squalls through. This is where the flooding risk comes into play.

Flooding will be the main concern in South Florida from any of the heavy rain and King Tides (Tuesday is the start of higher, high tides).

We are under a level one (out of 4) risk for flooding on Monday and Tuesday. Monday, with the wind shifting and becoming more southernly tropical downpours will begin and last off and on through Tuesday.

There will still be rain chances on Wednesday.