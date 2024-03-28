‘Human depravity like this still shocks me': Florida man arrested after stabbing dogs to death

A 21-year-old Polk County man was arrested after deputies say he stabbed two dogs to death before attempting to dispose of their bodies in a pond.

According to NBC6 affiliate WESH, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Hidden Lake Preserve neighborhood in Haines City after witnesses reported hearing dogs yelping and saw Angel Enrrique Burgos carrying a small dog to a pond.

Angel Enrrique Burgos

Polk County detectives say surveillance footage from several residents showed Burgos carrying two dogs toward a pond.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials say the two dogs can be heard yelping in the video.

Both Chihuahua mix dogs, named Lincoln and Casper, were later discovered deceased at the pond.

Officials say they recovered multiple clothing items covered in “a red substance” and a black-handled knife covered with the same substance and light-colored hair.

PCSO said the dogs were taken to a local veterinarian, Doctor Centonze, for a necropsy, where the vet advised the two dogs died from internal bleeding in the chest area, which caused both dogs to suffocate and drown in their own blood.

“A painful, horrible death," said Doctor Centonze.

WESH reported that, according to Dr. Centonze, Lincoln suffered from approximately 14 puncture wounds, and Casper suffered from about seven.

Based on this evidence, Polk County detectives said they determined Burgos knowingly, willingly and unlawfully used a sharp object to repeatedly stab the two dogs.

According to PCSO, Burgos was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say Burgos has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, tampering with evidence, two counts of improper disposal of deceased animals and two counts of illegal dumping.

PCSO says Burgos has two prior arrests for battery.

"This behavior on Burgos' part is disgusting. He caused the pain, suffering and death of two dogs for which he had a moral responsibility to nurture and provide care. Human depravity like this still shocks me. There is no excuse," Sheriff Grady Judd said.