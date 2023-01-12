Remains Found in Mangroves Identified as Florida Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian

Human remains found earlier this week in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach were identified as a woman who had been missing since Hurricane Ian swept through Florida more than three months ago.

The remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes were found Tuesday by a debris removal company, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Knes was identified through dental records, and the county medical examiner determined her cause of death to be accidental drowning, Marceno said.

"I hope this discovery can bring the family some closure," Marceno said.

Knes had not been seen since Ian slammed into southwest Florida on September 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane.

Neighbors said Knes lived not far from where the remains were found. Marceno said most homes in the area were completely destroyed.

Deputies had been called to do a well-being check on October 7 and were unable to located Knes. She was listed as a missing person on October 15.

Marceno said the area where the remains of Knes were found are impassible by boat and not visible by the air.

Marceno said Knes was one of two people classified as missing from the storm, which killed 74 people in Lee County and 139 people in the state of Florida.

"Our major crime unit is working every single day on the one person missing," Marceno said. "We pray that we can find that person."