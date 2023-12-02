Hundreds gather for annual Miami-Dade Heart Walk

Hundreds of community members participated in the annual Miami-Dade Heart Walk in Coconut Grove Saturday morning, raising money and awareness for heart and brain health.

Organizers said that approximately 1,500 people registered for the event, but that more joined in as walkers and runners made their way around Regatta Park. In total, an estimated $538,000 was raised through the walk.

"Every year, it gets bigger and better," American Heart Association Executive Director for Greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale Marisol Garcia told NBC6. "Companies from all over the community come and support, bring out their employees, engage the community to really stay active, and really honor those survivors of heart health and those that we've lost."

Eli Ferradas was one such survivor in attendance Saturday, bringing her children for support. In 2019, the then-36-year-old suffered a stress-induced heart attack. She was active, and even used to work as a Miami Heat Dancer.

"I'm so happy and proud to be a survivor and to be able to live to tell my story," Ferradas said. "We share something. We have a new zest for life after going through something so traumatic, so it means a lot."

In addition to the walk, there were several informational booths with resources such as CPR training and diagnostic screening.

"That's what I'm here for: to raise that awareness and to say that it can happen to anybody," Ferradas said. "If you feel something, go get checked, and make sure. Exercise, the walk, eating healthy, and not stressing are all good tips to make sure that you can live a long life and make sure your heart is healthy."

For more information about the Miami-Dade Heart Walk and how to get involved with the American Heart Association, click here.