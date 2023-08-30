Hurricane Idalia unleashes heavy flooding, knocks out power in Florida

Hurricane Idalia was bringing flooding to the streets of Florida from Tampa to Tallahassee, a stretch of more than 200 miles, after making landfall on the state's west coast early Wednesday.

Idalia came ashore in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula, as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

The hurricane unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines.

Residents in vulnerable coastal areas had been ordered to pack up and leave as Idalia gained strength. Mayor John Dailey of Tallahassee, Florida's capital, urged everyone to stay put Wednesday because it's too late to risk going outside.

"The time to evacuate has come and gone," Dailey said on NBC’s "Today" show. "It is time to shelter in place."

In Clearwater, in the Tampa Bay area's Pinellas County, the city was asking those who remained despite a mandatory evacuation order to restrict their water and toilet usage because the stormwater system is strained.

Some counties implemented curfews to keep residents off roads.

“For those who have chosen to remain on the beaches despite the mandatory evacuation order, please restrict your water and toilet usage,” the city of Clearwater posted. “Due to flooding, the city’s lift stations and stormwater system are under strain.”

County officials said flooding had been reported on roads throughout coastal areas. The county sheriff’s office closed access to barrier islands, and much of Gulf Boulevard, along the barrier islands, is closed because of significant flooding.

“We have multiple trees down, debris in the roads, do not come,” posted the fire and rescue department in Cedar Key, where a tide gauge measured the storm surge at 6.8 feet, submerging most of the downtown. “We have propane tanks blowing up all over the island.”

Idalia was also knocking out power in Florida after making landfall. Over 200,000 customers were without power early Wednesday in the state, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

The vast majority of outages were in the state’s Big Bend region, but Ootages were expected to grow throughout the day in Florida, as well as Georgia and South Carolina.

Getty Images In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia "an unprecedented event" since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had warned people in the path of Hurricane Idalia to “just hunker down until it gets past you.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami had been expecting storm surge to reach up to 16 feet in some areas of the Big Bend region. Northeast Florida already had 11 tornado warnings and there were more possible.

The U.S. Coast Guard was on standby and had pre-positioned 15 aircraft and more than 25 cutters and 20 flood response teams that were prepared to respond in the wake of the storm, Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield said. Crews flew over the western Florida area up to the Big Bend area and made call-outs to mariners to seek shelter. They were ready to launch aircraft for urgent maritime search and rescue in the Tampa and Big Bend areas as the storm passes, he said.