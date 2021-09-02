Hurricane Larry Forms in Atlantic, Not Expected to Impact South Florida: NHC

The latest hurricane of the 2021 season formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic but is not forecast to have any impact on South Florida and possibly the United States.

The National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Larry has winds of 80 miles per hour as it sits hundreds of miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Larry is moving to the west at 17 m.p.h.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Larry is forecast to reach a Category 4 hurricane at its strongest by this weekend while eventually making a turn more toward the north and away from at least the southern part of the United States, including Florida.

The NHC also ceased advisories on both Ida and Kate, with both systems dying out as they moved across both the northeast United States and the Atlantic Ocean respectively.

A small area of low pressure currently off the coast of Nicaragua is currently producing showers and storms, but is not forecast to become a major system. A 20 percent chance of development is forecast over the next five days as it moves toward Central America and Mexico.