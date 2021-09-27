Hurricane Season 2021

Hurricane Sam Is Small But Mighty; Still Well Offshore

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, however swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week

By The Associated Press

Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had peaked in intensity.

Sam was centered well offshore from land Monday morning, located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — through midweek.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Sam was a small tropical cyclone, with hurricane-force winds extending outward just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its center.

Local

News You Should Know 19 mins ago

6 to Know: Why FEMA Flood Insurance Changes are First of Many Shifts Locally

Miami 8 hours ago

Pink Walk 2021 Highlights Importance of Early Breast Cancer Detection

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, however swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hurricane Season 2021FloridaNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us