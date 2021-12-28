Husband Kills Wife Inside Doral Home: Police

Police arrested a man they said turned himself in after allegedly murdering his wife Monday inside of a Doral home.

Luis Romero-Moran, 46, was charged with first-degree murder for the incident at the home located in the 10900 block of northwest 72nd Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m., saying the woman worked as a housekeeper at the home. At the time, investigators said the incident may have been domestic in nature.

Police did not released the woman's name or details on the case at this time.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the City of Doral Police Department are handling the death investigation.