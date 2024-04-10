Husband of jogger fighting for her life after being struck by a car in Miramar makes emotional plea

The husband of the woman struck by a car while jogging in Miramar made an emotional plea Wednesday at Memorial Regional Hospital where his wife is still fighting for her life.

The lead traffic homicide investigator, doctors who have treated Onyxia Delinois, as well as Onyxia’s husband, Roosevelt Delinois, were present at the news conference Miramar Police set up to discuss the case.

"My wife is amazing she does so much for me and my family, she is selfless, she tries to help everyone else. I just want someone to say something, someone to come forward and say who did this to her," said the jogger's husband before breaking down in tears.

According to authorities, Delinois, was hit by a car sometime between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m. Saturday as she was jogging eastbound in the 18300 block of Miramar Parkway.

"I’m devastated... How would you feel if this was your family member, if this was your mom or your wife, or your daughter... this is not her fault; she did not do this someone else did this to her and just left her there," said Roosevelt Delinois.

Miramar police are still searching for the driver behind the hit-and-run.

"This is an ongoing investigation, we don’t have a vehicle right now," said the traffic homicide investigator.

Onyxia Delinois

Police said the car fled the scene after the crash.

The doctor treating Onyxia explained she is in critical condition and in a comatose state.

"We are extremely concerned about her neurological process... it's to early to tell what her neurological recovery and functions will look like," said doctor Rosenthal.

Anyone with information as to the crash or with more information about a potential suspect is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.