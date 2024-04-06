Woman fights for her life after she was struck by a car while jogging in Miramar

Miramar police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run after a woman was struck by a car while she was jogging Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, Onyxia Delinois, 26, was hit by a car sometime between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m. as she was jogging eastbound on the 18300 block of Miramar Parkway.

Police said the car fled the scene after the crash.

Although she is an avid jogger, officials said Delinois is fighting for her life.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information as to the crash or with more information about a potential suspect is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.