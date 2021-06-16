Knife-Wielding Man Stabs Florist in Neck in Little Havana, Report Says

A local florist was stabbed in the neck Tuesday while selling flowers in Little Havana, according to an arrest report.

The florist said 72-year-old Felix Perez was lingering around the flower stand for weeks before suddenly brandishing a knife in the 2100 block of NW 7th Street. The incident happened at 11:30 a.m.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Perez apparently produced the knife with no prior warning, swinging at the florist and causing a laceration to his neck and left forearm. The florist was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with stab wounds in both his neck and arm, police said.

According to the arrest report, the florist had multiple disputes with Perez prior to the incident. On Monday, the florist contacted police to report Perez after the pair got into an argument.

The florist also told police that Perez said: "I am going to attack now to kill you" just before pulling out the knife.

Police said surveillance footage shows the florist retreating backward while Perez pursues him holding what appears to be the knife. In the video, Perez makes slashing motions toward the florist's neck and thrusting motions toward his body.

A witness observed Perez leaving the scene yelling "You want some more?"

The florist later identified the suspect and police took Perez into custody.

Perez is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.