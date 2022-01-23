‘I Caused Discomfort': Rosenberg Reveals Details Behind FIU Resignation

After abruptly resigning from his role as Florida International University President, Mark B. Rosenberg revealed in a statement that he “caused discomfort for a valued employee.”

In his initial letter of resignation Friday, Dr. Rosenberg cited his and his wife's health as a reason for his departure.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

However, a public statement released Sunday morning reveals additional reasoning for his abrupt resignation.

"I unintentionally created emotional (not physical) entanglement," Dr. Rosenberg said in the statement. “I have apologized. I apologize to you. I take full responsibility and regret my actions."

Dr. Rosenberg's statement also reveals that he has been seeking mental health counseling due to stress regarding his wife’s declining health.

He wrote that his wife of 47 years, Rosalie, has Type-1 diabetes, advanced dementia and is "largely wheelchair-bound."

According to Dr. Rosenberg's statement, he regrets having allowed "these issues to spilled over to [his] work."

"We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the events requiring his resignation," said Board of Trustees Chair Dean C. Colson in a statement addressed to the university community.

The Board of Trustees has selected Kenneth A. Jessell as interim president of FIU while the university searches for Rosenberg's replacement.

Chair Colson said Dr. Rosenberg's statement "provides insight into why the Board did not believe Friday was the appropriate time to celebrate the many accomplishments of FIU the past 13 years."

The university's accomplishments in the last 13 years of Dr. Rosenberg's presidency include increased enrollment, improved graduation rates, the hiring of over 400 new full-time faculty members and the growth of research expenditures by over 120%.

"FIU has strong personnel and workplace conduct policies, takes all workplace conduct seriously, and remains committed to enforcing its policies thoroughly and swiftly," said Chair Colson.

Due to employee privacy considerations, FIU will not comment further at this time.